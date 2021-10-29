Enquiry against Sameer Wankhede; NCB vigilance team records statement of one more person

A four-member Mumbai police team headed by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has begun to conduct an enquiry into complaints filed against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers, including Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who were involved in a drug raid on a cruise ship on October 2 in which 20 persons including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan (23) were arrested.

“If the enquiry reveals commission of any cognisable offence, a First Information Report would be registered against the concerned person/s and further investigation would be commenced as per due procedure,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

The complaints are based on allegations made by Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drug raid case, who released a notarized affidavit on October 23 alleging that he overheard his employer Kiran Gosavi (another witness in the drug raid case) speaking on the phone about a payoff of ₹18 crore, of which ₹8 crore were to be purportedly paid to Wankhede. The affidavit further stated that Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani and a purported exchange of money took place between them on October 3. Aryan was arrested later that afternoon.

Wankhede has denied all allegations made in the affidavit. “This is a malicious allegation to target my reputation. I condemn it,” he said.

Dadlani has not issued any statement on Sail’s affidavit as yet.

A separate enquiry is being conducted by a vigilance team led by deputy director general NCB Gyaneshwar Singh based on Sail’s allegations. The team, which is currently in Mumbai, has recorded the statements of eight persons, including Wankhede and four other NCB officers, so far. It has sought Sail’s participation in the enquiry.

“[On Thursday] we requested the Mumbai police commissioner also to convey our message to Sail, as we learnt through various media reports that he was being investigated by them, to join our enquiry. Surprisingly Sail has not come forward. In last three days we have used all the sources to serve him a notice directly and also through his relatives and also contacted his advocate,” Singh told reporters on Friday.

The Mumbai police team led by ACP Milind Khetle of Azad Maidan division and comprising inspector Ajay Sawant (Colaba police station), sub-inspector Prakash Gawli (cyber police) and assistant inspector Shrikant Karkar (anti-narcotics cell), began examining the call detail records (CDR), close circuit television (CCTV) footage at the locations where the alleged meetings took place and where a bag of cash was purported exchanged. It has also begun examining the phone call locations of NCB officials and other individuals who were part of the alleged extortion plan.

“The focus of our inquiry is to ascertain how the money transactions, if any, took place. Sail said that there were cash transactions and proving that will be very challenging. We are in the process of identifying witnesses who were part of the alleged transaction or witnessed it. Only after finding strong evidence will we register an FIR,” an officer who is part of the inquiry said, requesting anonymity.

“Once we establish that money transactions were done for the purposes of bribery or extortion, we will try to ascertain whether Gosavi was acting on his own or whether he was following any NCB officer’s orders,” the officer added.

The team is being supervised by additional commissioner Dilip Sawant and deputy commissioner of police Hemrajsingh Rajput.

Sail, who was interrogated by the Mumbai police for several hours on October 27 and 28, filed an application seeking protection at the Sahar police station on October 25. “He has shared all details to substantiate his claims,” Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare said. Since then, four persons have filed complaints against NCB officials, including Wankhede.

Kanishka Jain, an advocate filed a complaint at the Yellow Gate police station against five people for their “suspicious role” in the cruise ship case. He alleged criminal conspiracy by KP Gosavi (an independent witness in the case), Manish Bhanushali (a Bharatiya Janata Party worker and another independent witness), Amir Furniturewala, Prateek Gaba and Rushab Sachdeva (all three were guests on the cruise ship and were detained by the NCB but later let off). Jain requested the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against them for extortion.

Sudha Dwivedi, another advocate filed a complaint at the MRA Marg police station, and marked it to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambhe and the state Anti-Corruption Bureau. She has sought the registration of an FIR against Wankhede and five others for attempted extortion.

A certain Nitin Deshmukh filed a similar complaint against NCB officials for extortion and corruption.

Jayesh Wani, an advocate sought an FIR to be registered against Wankhede for reportedly forging a caste certificate to avail of a central government job through reservation, even though he was Muslim. This was among the slew of allegations raised against Wankhede by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik earlier this week. Malik claimed that Wankhede’s father was Muslim, and tweeted out the birth certificate of the officer — a claim that Wankhede denied.

Wankhede clarified that he belonged to a community within the Scheduled Caste category and that his mother was Muslim. The Mumbai police team is also inquiring into two complaints against Malik. The first was submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar at the Kurla police station and stated that Malik tried to incite communal unrest by bringing up the issue of Wankhede’s caste and religion. The second was filed by Dhrutiman Joshi, an advocate, who alleged that Malik’s statements against Wankhede amounted to obstruction of duty.

Apprehensive of coercive action against him in the wake of the allegations, Wankhede on Thursday moved the Bombay high court seeking protection from possible coercive action, including arrest by the Mumbai police. A division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Sarang Kotwal disposed of his petition after public prosecutor Aruna Pai made a statement that the Mumbai police will not take any coercive steps, including arrest, against Wankhede without giving him three working days advance notice.

NCB vigilance team enquiry

On Friday, the five-member team recorded statement of Hanik Bafna, who claimed that Sail misused his photograph and phone number to refer to Sam D’Souza, one of the people accused of extortion in the affidavit. Bafna lodged a complaint against Sail following which the Mumbai police (Palghar station) has registered a Non-Cognisable complaint against Sail.

Gyaneshwar Singh said that the team was expecting Sail to depose ever since it arrived in Mumbai on October 27. Singh wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police on October 28 seeking Sail’s presence in the NCB enquiry on October 29 [Friday]. Singh requested that Sail should visit the CRPF camp in Bandra (West), where the team is currently conducting its official business, any time during the day after 10am to record his statement and submit evidence.

“Surprisingly Sail has not come forward. In last three days we have used all the sources to serve him a notice directly and also through his relatives and also contacted his advocate,” Singh said. The vigilance team has also recorded the statement of advocate RB Gupta, the notary before whom Sail affirmed his affidavit. The vigilance team visited Gupta’s Wadala office on Thursday and brought him to the CRPF camp. Singh on Wednesday clarified that Wankhede would continue to supervise the investigations resulting from the October 2 cruise drug raid case. In his notarised statement, Sail claimed to have worked as Gosavi’s bodyguard. Gosavi courted controversy after his photograph escorting Aryan Khan to the NCB office went viral. Sail alleged that Gosavi took ₹50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. He said that he assisted Gosavi during the cruise raid. Sail has levelled allegation of extortion against Wankhede and others