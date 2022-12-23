EOW gives clean chit to BJP’s Mohit Kamboj in bank fraud case

Mumbai The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has closed the criminal case against BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj in a bank loan fraud case. This is the fourth case against BJP leaders to be closed by the police in recent times.

It was alleged that Kamboj’s company had availed a loan of ₹52 crores from the Indian Overseas Bank between 2011-2015, and diverted the amount for purposes other than the one for which it was availed and defaulted to repay it.

Banking-2 Unit of the EOW which investigated the case, has now closed the proceedings. EOW officials on Thursday filed a C-Summary report before a city court saying no criminal case was found in the complaint, EOW sources said.

C-Summary report is filed when after completing investigation, police find the complaint to be inconclusive - neither true nor false or find the dispute to be of civil nature.

In May this year an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery, falsification of documents, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, etc, was registered against Kamboj, and two others based on the complaint filed by chief regional manager of the Indian Overseas Bank. The FIR was first registered at the MRA Marg police station and then transferred to the EOW for investigation.

The complainant claimed that one of the Kamboj’s companies had taken a loan of around ₹52 crores from the bank between 2011-2015, but diverted the loan money.

Kamboj had, on his part, denied the allegations, calling the FIR as “fabricated” one and said that the company in the question was closed in 2017.