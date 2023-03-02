Errant bikers attack cops on duty

Mumbai: Attacks on policemen who are on the job to nab citizens flouting law have become commonplace. On Tuesday, two constables of Mumbai police sustained injuries in two separate incidents – one on P D’Mello Road and another at Kalbadevi. Both were attacked when they tried to stop unruly bikers.

Constable Satyavan Sonawane, 42, a resident of MRA Marg police colony, was on nakabandi duty on P D’Mello Road on the south-bound stretch around 5pm, along with a few other policemen. An unruly biker, later identified as 19-year-old Sujal Phuli, approaching from Sewri and heading for Masjid Bunder and driving triple seat without a helmet rammed into Sonawane (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Constable Satyavan Sonawane, 42, a resident of MRA Marg police colony, was on nakabandi duty on P D’Mello Road on the south-bound stretch around 5pm, along with a few other policemen. An unruly biker, later identified as 19-year-old Sujal Phuli, approaching from Sewri and heading for Masjid Bunder and driving triple seat without a helmet rammed into Sonawane. When the latter tried to stop him, he got into an argument with him and fled from the spot.

“Sonawane suffered injuries and even fractured his little finger as he fell,” said a police officer from Dongri police station. Phuli was picked up by the detection branch of the Dongri police, who tracked him down by his vehicle number.

“When I spotted the biker driving triple seat, I tried to stop him. I soon learnt he was without a licence as well. But he was unfazed and trained his two wheeler on me. Since I did not move from my spot, he rammed into me. I fell, and apart from the fracture, I also had injuries on my hand and shoulder,” said Sonawane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Phuli does odd jobs for a living.

In another incident, a traffic police constable, Suresh Jadhav, attached to the Kalbadevi Traffic Division, was dragged by a biker – 24-year-old Anaje Walmiki -- who was speeding.

Jadhav was stationed at Yamaldas Gandhi Junction in Kalbadevi. The rider stopped for a moment when Jadhav caught him by his collar. Learning he was in trouble, he tried fleeing, dragging the cop on duty along with him.

“Jadhav fell but did not loosen his grip on the biker, thereby suffering injuries. He remained resolute and brought Walmiki to the police station,” said a police officer from L T Marg police station.

Walmiki, a resident of Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Colaba, has been booked for assault and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Walmiki is jobless, said the police, and was arrested on Tuesday evening.