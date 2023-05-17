Road rage: Man arrested for hitting biker with iron rod, threatening him with air gun

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday for allegedly hitting a biker with an iron rod and threatening him with an air gun near CBM School in Antop Hill. The accused – identified as Nitin Arora, an event manager – was driving a car and gave a cut to a two-wheeler which led to an argument between the biker and him.

The incident took place around 9pm on Monday and the video of the same went viral where Arora could be seen threatening the biker, Deepak Dhillod, 29, with an air gun, said a police officer, adding, “We received a call and went to the spot and found that Dhillod and Arora were engaged in a heated argument.”

Dhillod was coming on a scooter along with his friend when Arora, who was in an SUV, gave a cut to his two-wheeler at a high speed, added the officer.

“Dhillod, terrified by the cut given by the speeding four-wheeler, then chased and stopped Arora and told him to drive properly, after which Arora started abusing him and his friend,” said senior police inspector, Naseer Kulkarni of Antop Hill Police Station.

“After an altercation between the two, Arora pushed Dhillod aside and removed a steel rod from his vehicle and hit the complainant with it. The car owner did not stop at that and went on to remove an air gun from his vehicle and pointed it towards the complainant and his friend and threatened them,” he added.

Arora has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police officer said they are checking from where Arora got the air gun and if he had any permission to possess it.

