Everest Group promoters buy two more luxe flats in Worli for 143.50 cr

Mumbai: The Everest Masala Group founder Vadilal Shah’s family has purchased two more apartments in the ultra-luxury project Oberoi Three Sixty West for ₹143.50 crore.

On October 30, Sanjeev Vadilal Shah and his wife Malati purchased a 6925 sq ft sea-facing apartment on the 53rd floor in Tower B, which is the 37th habitable floor in Three Sixty West, for ₹73.50 crore.

In the latest transactions in the luxury tower built by Oberoi Realty, two-three members of the family, Rajeev Vadilal Shah and his wife Rinku, and their son Aditya have also purchased jodi apartments 5002 and 5003 on the 50th floor, which is the 34th habitable floor, according to the registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

According to the documents accessed, apartment no 5003 was registered in the name of Rajeev and Rinku Shah on November 7, and Oberoi Realty Ltd is the seller. Though the area for all three apartments remains 6925 sq ft, 5003 was purchased for ₹73.50 crore and came with five car parking spaces. The Shahs paid a stamp duty of ₹2.42 crore.

Meanwhile, apartment no 5002 is registered in the name of Aditya and Rajeev Shah, and SKS Infrabuild Ltd is the seller. It was purchased for ₹70 crore and came with three car parking spaces. A stamp duty of ₹2.22 crore was paid.

The Everest Food Products group was founded by Vadilal Bhai Shah in 1967, and Sanjeev joined the group in 1981, expanding its manufacturing and distribution footprint. Rajeev Shah joined the company in 1992. According to the company’s website, the group manufactures 45 different spice products at three factories and exports to more than 80 countries.

The three Sixty West projects have witnessed some of the biggest residential property deals in 2023. In February, D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani’s family members and close associates purchased 28 units in the project for ₹1,238 crore in a bulk deal.

A few days later, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka purchased a penthouse in the luxury project for ₹230 crore on the 63rd floor of Tower B spread across a carpet area of 29,885 sq ft, which includes a terrace area of 4,815 sq ft and comes with a 14-car parking space.

