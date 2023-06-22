Ex-boyfriend of Bollywood makeup artiste booked for abetment of suicide

MUMBAI: Two days after a 26-year-old Bollywood makeup artist Sarah Yanthan was found hanging with her slit wrists at her flat in Khar Danda, the police booked her ex-boyfriend for abetment of suicide after they found a suicide note. HT Image

Sara who hailed from Nagaland, worked as a makeup artist in films, television and web series in Mumbai. According to police, Sarah had moved into a newly rented flat in Khar Danda a couple of days before her death.

Since she was yet to pay the rent, the estate agent who helped her get the flat visited her multiple times on Monday, finding no response to his incessant knocks and ringing the doorbell. It was he who approached the police and informed them that the woman was not responding. The police visited the spot and forcefully opened the flat around 7.30pm on Monday and found Sarah hanging from the fan, with her wrists slit and a pool of blood accumulated below.

Deputy commissioner of police for Zone 9, Krishnakant Upadhyay, confirmed that a suicide note was found in her flat.

“We have registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the person named in the suicide note we have found. Verification of the genuineness of the note and other procedural parts of the investigation is underway,” he said and added that the police will also ensure a thorough verification of all available evidence and the facts that will later be revealed in the postmortem report.

Sarah’s postmortem was conducted on Tuesday after which her body was handed over to her family who took her home to Nagaland for the last rites. Sarah’s family has said that her death may be a murder and urged the police to investigate if their daughter was killed before being hung from the fan.

Sources from Khar police station said that the suicide note spoke about a failed relationship and how the man that Sarah had been dating refused to marry her.

Police had to take the help of local NGOs in her home state to get in touch with her family and bridge the linguistic gap.