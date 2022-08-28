Exercise caution, say cops after 75 mobiles stolen during Chintamani darshan
As many as 75 complaints have been filed by devotees, who lost their expensive mobile phones, when they were trying to get a glimpse of Chinchpokhli cha Chintamani on Saturday
Mumbai With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, the crowds are back on the streets for shopping and pandal-hopping. However, this has given mobile and purse snatchers a chance to come out of their forced hibernation.
As many as 75 complaints have been filed by devotees, who lost their expensive mobile phones, when they were trying to get a glimpse of Chinchpokhli cha Chintamani on Saturday. After this, the Mumbai police advised citizens to be more alert and careful of their belongings while visiting crowded pandals. The Chintamani darshan saw a turnout of more than one lakh devotees.
After darshan, when people realised that they lost their phones, they approached Kalachowki police station, where there was already a long queue as many had reached the station with similar complaints.
“Police teams have been formed to trace the gang involved in mobile theft. Heavy police were deployed as there was a huge crowd gathered for darshan on Saturday. Apart from mobile theft, there was no other incident,” said deputy commissioner of police, Sanjay Patil of Zone 4.
The Ganesh statue was taken from Ganesh Theatre to the pandal near Chinchpokli railway station, which is at a distance of less than a kilometre. “The CCTV footage has been scrutinised and informants have been alerted to gather information of any gang that has arrived from outside Mumbai to target people specially during the festivities,” added Patil. According to past police reports, in 2017 and 2016, many gangs had come from Uttar Pradesh and other states to Mumbai and rented houses for ten days or stayed in hotels. Their agenda was to go in groups in famous pandals and steal mobile phones and purses, said a police officer of the Kalachowki police station.
“We would like to alert citizens. While visiting famous pandals, do not keep valuables like purses and mobile phones in the back pocket. Especially, if women are wearing gold or other valuable chains, they should alert the police if they notice any suspicious activity,” added the officer.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
