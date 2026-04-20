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Exercise caution while reporting crimes against women, avoid media trials: NCW chairperson

Exercise caution while reporting crimes against women, avoid media trials: NCW chairperson

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Monday that reportage on women-related issues must be handled with sensitivity, responsibility and accuracy, stressing that "media trials" should be avoided.

Exercise caution while reporting crimes against women, avoid media trials: NCW chairperson

She appealed to media organisations to exercise caution while reporting crimes against women, emphasising the need to use appropriate language and ensure the dignity and anonymity of victims.

"In today's context, media is not merely a tool for the dissemination of information but a powerful force that shapes societal thinking. Therefore, issues concerning women must be reported with utmost sensitivity, responsibility and accuracy," she said.

Rahatkar was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day workshop titled "Women, Media and Technology", organised jointly by the NCW and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations in Mumbai.

Highlighting the evolving media landscape, Rahatkar said that while the speed of news dissemination has increased in the digital era, the risk of unverified information being circulated has also grown.

Noting some positive changes in recent years, she welcomed efforts such as protecting victim identity, providing space to women experts and sustained coverage of issues like workplace harassment and human trafficking.

She also emphasised the need to highlight success stories, struggles and achievements of women.

"Such stories inspire society and create role models for the younger generation," Rahatkar said, adding that the NCW considers media as a key partner in driving social change through dialogue and collaboration.

In his introductory remarks, DGIPR Director Govind Ahankari said the objective of the workshop was to create awareness by effectively communicating government schemes to the public.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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