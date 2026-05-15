...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ex-MP Anand Paranjpe quits NCP, joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Former MP Anand Paranjpe resigned from NCP and joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, citing dissatisfaction with party leadership over election candidacy.

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Faisal Malik
Advertisement

MUMBAI: Former Member of Parliament Anand Paranjpe on Thursday resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai, becoming the first senior leader to quit the party after Sunetra Pawar took over its leadership following Ajit Pawar’s death in Baramati on January 28.

Ex-MP Anand Paranjpe quits NCP, joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Paranjpe submitted his resignation from the party’s primary membership and all organisational posts to NCP president Sunetra Pawar earlier in the day. Within hours, he joined the Shiv Sena at Balasaheb Bhavan in the presence of Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde and state ministers Uday Samant and Dadaji Bhuse.

Paranjpe had reportedly been unhappy over not being considered by the NCP leadership for candidature in the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. According to party insiders, he had been assured a Rajya Sabha or MLC berth on multiple occasions, but his name was dropped at the last moment.

Sources said Paranjpe was hopeful of being accommodated either in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections or the biennial Legislative Council polls. However, the party leadership chose Parth Pawar, son of NCP chief Sunetra Pawar, for the Rajya Sabha candidature, while Zeeshan Siddique was fielded for the Legislative Council elections.

Speaking after joining the Shiv Sena, Paranjpe said the party remained deeply rooted in his identity.

“The soul of Shiv Sena is its organisation. Whatever responsibility the organisation assigns me, I will fulfill it,” he said.

He further added, “I inherited the legacy of Shiv Sena from my home itself. I became a Member of Parliament twice because of Shiv Sena, and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had a major contribution in that. Even though I was in another party, Shiv Sena’s DNA has always remained within me.”

Paranjpe also praised deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s style of governance, saying he was impressed by his work for the common man.

Son of veteran Shiv Sena leader late Prakash Paranjpe, Anand Paranjpe had quit the Shiv Sena in 2012 and joined the NCP ahead of the 2014 general elections. He later sided with Ajit Pawar after the latter joined the Mahayuti government in July 2023, a move that triggered a split within the NCP.

A two-time Lok Sabha member, Paranjpe had won the Kalyan parliamentary seat on a Shiv Sena ticket in 2009. However, he lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Kalyan to Shrikant Shinde of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Both the NCP and Shiv Sena are currently constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, along with the BJP.

 
anand paranjpe eknath shinde shiv sena nationalist congress party rajya sabha
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Ex-MP Anand Paranjpe quits NCP, joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.