Experts can now teach as professors: State govt

Mumbai: To enable the students to learn from the experience of experts in professional fields, the state government has approved the implementation of ‘Professor of Practice’ policy, directed by the University Grants Commission’s (UGC).

Accordingly, through a government resolution (GR) issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department on January 4, up to 10 % sanctioned posts have been reserved for the appointment of such professors of practice, under this policy, in the higher education institutions.

The state government also sanctioned five posts — one at each of the government institutes —the Institute of Science in Mumbai, the Sydenham Institute of Management Entrepreneurial Education Research, the Government Institute of Science in Nagpur and Aurangabad, and the Government Vidarbha Institute of Knowledge in Amravati.

Earlier, only those with a PhD degree or Net / SET certification were eligible to be appointed as a professor. And experts in professional fields could work only as visiting faculty.

Based on the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020, UGC released the Policy and Guidelines for Professors of Practice in September following which the Director of Higher Education had submitted a proposal to fix a state-level policy.

As per the GR, “a person with at least 15 years of experience in engineering, science, technology, sociology, literature, rural development, organic farming, the legal profession, the media, industry, etc. can be appointed for the post of professor of practice”.

The selection process will be conducted by an institution through advertisements in newspapers. The committee will recommend two senior professors from the institute and one expert from outside the institute for selection. Then the Administrative Council, Executive Council or Statutory Committee of the organisation will decide on the selection.”

On appointment, the professor will be required to teach at least one subject to the third and the final year students. Responsibilities include changes in curriculum as per requirement, creation of new curriculum, encouragement of students for research and self-employment, increasing linkages between educational institutions and industry.

The tenure of appointed professors will initially be for one year. GR has clarified that extension can be given for a maximum of three years through evaluation. Financial responsibility is on institutions. As per GR, professors of practice have to be appointed by institutions from their own funds, on an emolument basis, or sponsored by industry. It was clarified that no funds would be provided by the government.