Exploring possibility of rebuilding Malabar Hill reservoir without touching Hanging Gardens: Kesarkar

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Oct 19, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Deepak Kesarkar, guardian minister for Mumbai city, is exploring the possibility of reconstructing the Malabar Hill reservoir without impacting the Hanging Gardens. He has sought the intervention of the chief minister and is considering constructing an overhead reservoir on a single column. Other announcements include replacing handcarts with battery-operated carts near Mumbadevi temple and investing ₹1,00,000 crore in Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Mumbai Port Trust. Kesarkar also proposes different development control rules for Koliwada.

Deepak Kesarkar, guardian minister for Mumbai city, said on Wednesday that he would explore the possibility of reconstructing Malabar Hill reservoir without touching the iconic Hanging Gardens and had sought chief minister Eknath Shinde’s intervention in the matter.

“There are two issues of concern. One is the reconstruction of Malabar Hill reservoir, and the other issue is of constructing an additional reservoir for the 91MLD tank. The existing 130-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir is underground. So, we can explore construction of an overhead reservoir on a single column but only if it is technically feasible and vetted by IIT Bombay. We need to maintain a delicate balance between preserving the beauty of Mumbai and improving the amenities,” he said at a press conference.

Making a plethora of announcements, Kesarkar said handcarts around Mumbadevi temple precinct would be replaced with battery-operated carts that would reduce traffic congestion in central Mumbai. A new scheme is also proposed for ferries at the Gateway of India to boost their income and it will be prepared by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, he said.

“Through the current conference in Mumbai on maritime companies, an investment to the tune of 1,00,000 crore will be made on Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Mumbai Port Trust. The emphasis will be on increasing the ports’ capacity by 50%,” he said.

About Koliwada redevelopment, Kesarkar said one could not alter its aesthetics and character. “So, we are proposing different development control rules for Koliwada.”

