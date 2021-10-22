Externed from Mumbai, man commits theft in Raigad, arrested

Externed from Mumbai, a 30-year-old accused who starts committing crime in Raigad district, has been arrested by Local Crime Branch (LCB), Raigad.

The accused, identified as Abrar Shaikh, was arrested by LCB on the basis of CCTV footage they procured from a house-breaking spot in Alibag. On October 8, between 11.30am and 12.30pm, a house break was reported in the closed residence of Rupesh Jain at Ozone Residency in Alibag. Valuables of around ₹3.95 lakh including cash and silver were stolen.

A house break during the peak hours at the main market of Alibag was alarming for the police and the investigation was handed over to the LCB. In the CCTV footage, the police found visuals of the accused, which was circulated among the other teams and informers in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Thane.

The LCB learnt that the accused had previously committed 20 crimes in Mumbai and has since been externed. “We got information that the person found in the footage was seen at Nagpada in Mumbai and then we laid a trap there and arrested him,” police inspector Dayanand Gawade, LCB, said.

A resident of Mankhurd, he had previously committed crimes at Nagpada, Agripada, Mumbra, Kalwa, Naya Nagar, JJ Marg and DB Marg from 2013 to 2019. The police also seized valuables worth ₹6 lakh from the accused. The accused had committed three crimes in Raigad district this year, with two at Alibag and one in Pen. According to police, since he was externed from Mumbai and had an established criminal record, he decided to explore committing crime in Raigad.

