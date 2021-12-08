Extortion case against Param Bir Singh: Court refuses bail to two inspectors

MUMBAI The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail applications of police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, both of whom were arrested in the extortion case registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh at Marine Drive police station. Additional sessions judge Deepak L Bhagwat rejected their bail pleas.

Advocate Aniket Nikam, who represented the police officers, pointed out that two other accused in the case, Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamiya, had already been granted bail by the court and Param Bir Singh was protected by the apex court and therefore, bail should be granted to Gopale and Korke as well. Nikam submitted that there were no call data records to prove that the meetings took place and that there was no technical evidence. The theory that the state criminal investigation department (CID) was alleging that Gopale and Korke demanded money from their own seniors to leave the accused was simply unbelievable. Nikam further pointed out that the complainant, Shyam Sunder Agarwal, was a notorious person and had several cases registered against him.

Shekhar Jagtap, on behalf of the state CID (investigating agency), opposed Gopale and Korke’s bail pleas on grounds that despite being public servants, the accused had indulged in criminal activities.

In July 2021, the Marine Drive police registered an FIR against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, DCP Akbar Pathan, ACP Shrikant Shinde, and other police officers. The police arrested Punamiya, a resident of Marine Drive, and an associate, Jain, both of whom got bail in the case. The case was registered for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Punamiya and Agarwal were partners in several projects at Gorai, Borivali and Bhayander but parted ways in 2011. As per Agarwal, Punamiya used his links with Param Bir Singh to extort funds after the duo fell out. According to the FIR lodged by Agarwal, Punamiya registered cases against him using his influence with Param Bir Singh.

The Thane police arrested Agarwal in 2017, after which Punamiya sent an associate Manoj Ghatkar to offer a settlement. Ghatkar threatened them and asked them to pay ₹20 crore or face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Agarwal paid ₹9 crore and even handed over a plot at Bhayander to Punamiya’s associate, Jain.

In 2021, when Param Bir Singh was the Mumbai police commissioner, Punamiya filed another complaint at Juhu police station about the threats. The police raided and confiscated Agarwal’s Vile Parle office but nothing was brought on record. Inspectors Gopale and Korke, and DCP Pathan also demanded money from Agarwal. DCP Pathan even threatened to arrest Agarwal if he failed to pay Param Bir Singh and Punamiya.

On March 30, Punamiya allegedly forcibly obtained Agarwal’s signature on some property documents. Agarwal paid ₹15.5crore by cheque to Punamiya at the DCP’s office where he was taken forcibly, and also paid money to the DCP and ACP.