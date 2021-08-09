Extortion case: MCOCA applied to Chhota Rajan’s henchman, aides

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Chhota Rajan’s henchman Yusuf Suleiman Kadri alias Yusuf Bachkana and two others of his gang in connection with an extortion case. The AEC has moved the proposal to joint commissioner of police (crime branch) Milind Bharambe in the last week of July. Following the proposal, all three accused Bachkana, and his two associates Habiba Khan and Prakash Kunchikurve were produced again in the sessions court and remanded in police custody till August 11.

Under MCOCA, an accused cannot obtain bail easily. The trio has been arrested for threatening a Ghatkopar-based developer and demanding ₹50 lakh from him.

Police claimed Bachkana was a sharp-shooter for Chhota Rajan. Later, he became close to Ravi Pujari and started allegedly making extortion calls to businessmen in Mumbai and other cities. He used to send his men to threaten businessmen on the directions of Pujari, but due to lack of evidence, was acquitted in most cases, added the officer. The case against Bachkana was filed in June for allegedly threatening and demanding ₹50 lakh from inside the Karnataka jail where Bachkana has been serving a life sentence. The AEC took his custody on a production warrant from jail and arrested Bachkana on July 20 and his two associates – Khan and Kunchikurve – for helping him.

The crime branch official said they learnt that apart from the Ghatkopar developer, Bachkana had targeted two more private developers of Mumbai with the help of Khan and demanded ₹25 lakh from each of them. “We have recorded the statement of the victims and instead of registering separate cases, they have been made witness and their statements have been merged in the Ghatkopar case,” added the crime branch officer. “There are chances that many more gang members are involved and few more might be arrested in the case.”