Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Extortion case: Third non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh
mumbai news

Extortion case: Third non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

A city magistrate court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Marine Drive police’s ₹20 crore extortion case, presently being probed by the state criminal investigation department (CID)
Earlier courts in Thane and Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Param Bir Singh in two other criminal matters involving charges of extortion. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:15 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

A city magistrate court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Marine Drive police’s 20 crore extortion case, presently being probed by the state criminal investigation department (CID).

This is the third non-bailable warrant issued against Singh.Last month the courts in Thane and Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against Singh in two other criminal matters involving charges of extortion.

Special public prosecutor for CID Shekhar Jagtap said that on Wednesday afternoon eighth additional chief metropolitan magistrate court issued NBW against Singh.

Singh, five other policemen and developer Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, and others are accused in the case. Punamiya and Jain were earlier arrested and granted bail in the matter. On Monday night, the CID had arrested two serving police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke. They are presently in police custody till November 16. Singh is wanted in the case along with many others. The CID is probing at least three of the five first information reports (FIR) filed against him.

RELATED STORIES

A look-out circular (LoC) is already in force against Singh. Apart from this, two open inquiries have been initiated against the 1988-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer by the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) over the corruption allegations made against him by two serving inspectors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP