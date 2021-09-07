Mangroves across Mumbai to get CCTV cameras

To stop destruction and encroachment on mangroves, the chief minister-headed Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation has approved a plan to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at over 100 locations in Mumbai and around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave nod to the plan to set up 279 CCTV cameras in three phases, which is expected to cost ₹35 crore over the next five years.

Thackeray, during the fourth meeting of the foundation held at Varsha bungalow, said mangroves should be preserved and directed officials of the mangrove cell to plant more mangroves along the coastal areas of the state. The Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation of Maharashtra is an autonomous society that assists the state government in coastal marine conservation.

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests, mangrove cell, said the recurring cost of the CCTV network is expected to be ₹5 crore per year, while the one-time expense is ₹10 crore. “There are 106 spots where 279 cameras will be put up in phases. In phase one, we will have CCTVs installed at Bhiwandi and Mira-Bhayander, which are chronic spots. In the second phase, western suburbs areas like Charkop and Malwani will get the CCTV network, while in the third phase, it will be installed in the eastern suburbs and Navi Mumbai,” Tiwari said. The CM also approved setting up of a mangrove research and training centre at Bhakti Park, Wadala.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, at the meeting, Thackeray suggested that a large-scale public awareness campaign should be carried out to save mangroves and that they should be planted in the coastal areas.

He also said areas being developed by the Mangrove Cell, the flamingo santuary in Thane Creek and other activities should be promoted to boost nature tourism.

Tiwari said the council also approved the purchase of patrolling boat which is estimated to cost ₹1 crore, which will patrol coastal areas to save mangroves, dolphines, turtles, and other marine animals.