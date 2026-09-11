Activists of Sambhaji Brigade blackened the face of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) secretary, Jitendra Harpalkar, on Friday during protests against alleged paper leaks and exam irregularities in the state.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe said that the trio was detained and arrested after a case was registered against them. (Sourced)

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Harpalkar is an officer of the additional collector level and is due for nomination in the Indian Administrative Services.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar said three people have been arrested over the incident that took place in Navi Mumbai, and they would demand strict action.

As per Navi Mumbai Police, the activists came on Thursday and requested a meeting with the MPSC secretary on Friday to "hand over documents".

On Thursday, two activists then came towards Harpalkar on the pretext of handing over a book and then threw black powder on him. A third person filmed the entire incident.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe said a case was registered and the trio was subsequently arrested.

In response to this, Sambhaji Brigade state spokesperson and advocate Santosh Shinde called for the resignation of the chairman and secretary of the state commission.

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{{^usCountry}} “If the MPSC chairman and secretary do not resign immediately, there is no doubt that the next target will be the MPSC chairman. Sambhaji Brigade stood firmly behind its state vice-president Annasaheb Sawant and Mumbai president Suhas Rane, who were involved in the protest action against Harpalkar," said Shinde. Student protests continue over MPSC exam row. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the MPSC chairman and secretary do not resign immediately, there is no doubt that the next target will be the MPSC chairman. Sambhaji Brigade stood firmly behind its state vice-president Annasaheb Sawant and Mumbai president Suhas Rane, who were involved in the protest action against Harpalkar," said Shinde. Student protests continue over MPSC exam row. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident against the MPSC secretary comes amid protests over the leak of the drug inspector examinations and other irregularities during the MPSC Main exams last year.

While the MPSC cancelled several exams, students have continued statewide 'morchas' against the exam irregularities.

Amid the protests, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed action on all demands raised by MPSC aspirants. Speaking to a delegation of students, the chief minister added that the government is "not interested in hiding anything."

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"If there has been any irregularity, we cannot give justice by hiding it. We have to find it out. Therefore, whether it is the demand for rechecking, an inquiry or an SIT probe, I have accepted all the demands you have raised," Fadnavis told the aspirants, as per news agency PTI.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) added that the investigation into the paper leak and other irregularities has not ended with the arrests.

"We are now trying to find the backward linkages, whom these accused persons spoke to and who else may be involved," said the CMO, adding that a SIT probe will be conducted into all examinations held during the tenures of officials named Lendve, Marathe and Nakhate.