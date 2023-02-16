Fadnavis alerts state ministers about El Nino effect

Mumbai: Maharashtra government is alarmed over the predictions that El Nino could affect monsoon in India. In the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sounded an alert saying that the state could get affected due to deficient rainfall on account of the El Nino effect.

There are early predictions and further confirmation is awaited from the concerned authorities but ministers should keep this in mind and start planning accordingly for their departments, Fadnavis told the state cabinet, according to officials, who attended the meeting.

International meteorology experts have already warned about the El Nino effect on monsoon in India. Referring to the same, Fadnavis alerted the state cabinet saying that after good rains in the last couple of years, state should be prepared for the El Nino effect, and appealed that water available in the dams should be used carefully.

State cabinet in Tuesday’s meeting took review of the crop situation and water availability in Maharashtra. In the presentation before the cabinet, state agriculture and irrigation departments pointed out that currently there is 70.16% water in the dams, which is 5% less than last year.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology and weather scientists of the United Kingdom and United States of America have warned of the El Nino effect. As per weather scientists, El Nino is an effect which causes ocean temperatures to rise in parts of the Pacific Ocean.

“It means a warmer summer than usual this year and less than average rains in India. As a result, it may affect agriculture production in 2023 and the water shortage too,” said a senior official.

“Maharashtra experienced a drought in 2018. Since 2019, we have enjoyed good rains in India and Maharashtra in the last three to four years. But the El Nino predictions for 2023 are alarming. Though it is not yet confirmed that there will be drought-like situation. However, we need to be alert and prepared for less rainfall than previous years,” he added.

