Fadnavis alleges political conspiracy to trap his family in false cases

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that there was a political conspiracy to trap his family in false cases after the Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a designer for allegedly offering ₹1 crore bribe to his wife, Amruta Fadnavis. He said some political leaders and police officers may be involved in the conspiracy.

Devendra Fadnavis. (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The designer identified as Aniksha and her father Anil Jaisinghani, an alleged bookie, have been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 120 (B) (conspiracy) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. In her complaint, Amruta Fadnavis said Aniksha offered her ₹1 crore to get her father cleared in a criminal case.

“The type of information the accused has revealed corroborates my claim that there was a political conspiracy to trap my family. I do not want to name anybody...The accused named a few political leaders and police officers. She said that they promised to withdraw the cases against her father and the former police commissioner started the process for it,” he said in the state assembly.

He added the process halted after the fall of the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government in June 2022. Devendra Fadnavis said that the designer told his wife that she was ready to speak against those behind the conspiracy after the government changed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Many such things have been recorded. ...There were specific tip-offs by some of our well-wishers that there were attempts to get our family in trouble. It is time to think...to what level they have been stooping over political rivalry. I am not saying that there is a substance to what the accused has said, but it needs to be taken seriously.”

Devendra Fadnavis said the designer recorded her conversations with his wife during their meetings at their residence. “She visited our home in 2015-16 and developed familiarity with my wife. After a big gap, she again started meeting Amruta in 2021 and told her that she has been figured among the top 50 influential women. She told Amruta she lost her mother...had a book on the mother released at our official bungalow.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added she gained confidence and told Amruta Fadnavis that her father was falsely implicated and requested her to help. “Amruta told her she should approach the police if he was really framed. Amruta blocked her number...”

He said that the woman made videos and morphed them to use them as proof. “The forensic test of these videos has been done and proven to be morphed. In one of the videos, two different bags were used to portray that she handed over a bag of money whereas it was full of clothes she designed.”

He said his wife was threatened the video could damage his political career. “After Amruta told me about it, we decided to lodge the FIR. We got a forensic report of the video which showed it was fake.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devendra Fadnavis said they decided against making the FIR public as police wanted to arrest Jaisinghani who has been absconding for seven to eight years. “Police engaged the accused in a conversation to get more information. They expected to arrest Jaisinghani in two days but since the information has become public, his arrest seems difficult now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON