Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday approved the strengthening of infrastructure and ensuring sustainable urban development in major metropolitan regions.

Fadnavis approves infra push in major metropolitan regions

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He chaired meetings of metropolitan region development authorities covering Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur, approving budgets, infrastructure projects and key policy reforms aimed at accelerating planned urban growth across the state.

At the meeting of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority , Fadnavis directed officials to prepare a structural development plan within six months based on detailed field assessments.

"The structural plan must be prepared within six months with proper on-ground inspection," he said.

The authority approved a budget of ₹4,628.85 crore for 2026-27, with a major allocation of ₹2,918.81 crore towards infrastructure works such as ring roads, metro projects, road development, the Katraj-Yerawada twin tunnel, and the Lonavala skywalk, an official release said.

Fadnavis also instructed setting up a special purpose vehicle for the twin tunnel project, with the Pune Municipal Corporation leading coordination efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} He further directed the preparation of a development plan for 23 newly-merged villages, preceded by a structural framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further directed the preparation of a development plan for 23 newly-merged villages, preceded by a structural framework. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority approved a budget of ₹236.07 crore for 2026-27 at its meeting chaired by the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority approved a budget of ₹236.07 crore for 2026-27 at its meeting chaired by the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A key decision was to develop areas along the proposed Nashik Ring Road as an "influence zone" through phased town planning schemes to guide urban expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key decision was to develop areas along the proposed Nashik Ring Road as an "influence zone" through phased town planning schemes to guide urban expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The authority also cleared a revised budget of ₹454.5 crore for 2025-26 and approved measures including land management policies, appointment of consultants and preparation of land-use maps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority also cleared a revised budget of ₹454.5 crore for 2025-26 and approved measures including land management policies, appointment of consultants and preparation of land-use maps. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the meeting of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Fadnavis approved land acquisition in Waluj and mobilisation of funds through CIDCO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the meeting of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Fadnavis approved land acquisition in Waluj and mobilisation of funds through CIDCO. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also cleared the delegation of powers under the MRTP Act and emphasised enhancing the financial authority of the Metropolitan Commissioner to expedite project implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also cleared the delegation of powers under the MRTP Act and emphasised enhancing the financial authority of the Metropolitan Commissioner to expedite project implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said budgets for 2025-26 and 2026-27 were approved, with rising revenues and a balanced financial outlook. Administrative decisions, including filling vacant posts and framing infrastructure development charge policies, were also cleared.

The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority approved an outer ring road project along with four transport hubs and a proposal to set up an International Business and Financial Centre in New Nagpur.

Funding arrangements will be supported through HUDCO, with officials authorised to raise loans. The authority also approved budgets for 2025-26 and 2026-27 and cleared procedural reforms for faster decision-making.

Additional land acquisition was also approved for a pipeline project from the Gosikhurd irrigation project to Nagpur under the Wainganga-Nal Ganga river-linking initiative to meet future water needs.

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The decisions taken across the meetings are aimed at strengthening the infrastructure, improving governance mechanisms and ensuring planned and sustainable urban development in major metropolitan regions of Maharashtra, according to the release.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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