Fadnavis calls Aaditya ‘childish’ for criticising foreign tours of leaders

Mumbai: Heated exchange and personal attacks continue on social media as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called out industry minister Uday Samant over his upcoming Europe tour- terming it as ‘Swiss holiday on taxpayers’ money’ and demanded cancellation of his trip.

Mumbai, India - Sep 30, 2023 : Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, at Matoshree, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Sep 30, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was quick to respond to Aaditya’s comment, calling him ‘childish’. While Samant said Thackeray is misinformed.

Both chief minister Eknath Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar cancelled their foreign tours in the last two weeks after being criticised by the Opposition leaders and Aaditya.

In the backdrop of the scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court over the disqualification issue in October first week, Shinde cancelled his UK and Germany tour, while Narwekar called off his Ghana tour on Friday after being criticised for allegedly delaying the disqualification hearing by Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Aaditya took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and asked questions, “Just a few simple questions for the industries minister of the Mindhe-BJP illegal regime in Maharashtra, about his foreign holiday on taxpayer money… Who are the participants in the so-called round table conference you will attend in London and Munich? What “inspection tour” will you be carrying out in Davos? Is it to do with traffic management there?... Davos’s “inspection visit” is a pure sham and he must cancel his Swiss holiday on taxpayer’s money. If there is so much available money with the State Govt to spend, why not release help to farmers or speak on the Old Pension Scheme?”

DCM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Aaditya and termed him ‘childish’. “I do not speak on Balbuddhi (Childish people)” said Fadnavis while refusing to speak on Aaditya Thackeray’s claim. Later while responding to the Fadnavis MLA Aaditya Thackeray thanked him for calling ‘Bal’ (child) and said that this ‘Adu Bal’ has shaken these leaders from the government. He also remembered that the name of his late Grandfather and Shiv Sena founder was Bal (Thackeray).

On the other hand, industry minister Uday Samant responded that Aaditya Thackeray is speaking on the basis of misinformation. “I am not going on an eight-day tour. Someone has given the wrong briefing to Aaditya Thackeray. Secondly, let’s see who has spent the money for my tour once I come back from the tour, ” said Uday Samant. Samant also denied the claim of Aaditya Thackeray that CM had cancelled the tour due to his criticism.

