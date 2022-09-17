Fadnavis faces protest by unemployed youngsters demanding police recruitment

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday faced a protest by unemployed youngsters in Nanded demanding reopening of police recruitment. The police used a “mild lathi charge” to disperse the protestors.

The incident happened in the backdrop of a controversy over the state losing USD 20 billion Vedanta-Foxconn project and ₹30,000 crore bulk drug park project to Gujarat which would have created thousands of jobs in the state.

On Saturday, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, was in Nanded to participate in a celebration for Marathwada Mukti Din or Marathwada Liberation Day. He also inaugurated an exhibition on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shri Nagar area of Nanded city. While returning, Fadnavis faced protest by a huge crowd of unemployed youngsters.

They shouted slogans demanding reopening of recruitment in the police force. Fadnavis met some of the youngsters and assured them to take appropriate action.

Even after Fadnavis left the place, the youngsters were not ready to leave and continued to shout slogans. The police resorted to a “mild lathi charge” to disperse the crowd.

