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Fadnavis pushes for early completion of automated vehicle testing centres in Maharashtra

Fadnavis pushes for early completion of automated vehicle testing centres in Maharashtra

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed officials to expedite the completion of pending automated testing stations for commercial vehicles, stressing the need to align with the Centre's mandate on automated fitness checks.

Fadnavis pushes for early completion of automated vehicle testing centres in Maharashtra

As many as 53 such stations, where vehicles undergo fitness testing using automated equipment, are being set up across the state, of which work on seven has been completed.

The directives for their completion were issued at a review meeting chaired by Fadnavis at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai which was attended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Minister of State Madhuri Misal and senior bureaucrats, an official release said.

Under a government notification issued on September 23, 2023, fitness testing of all transport vehicles through registered automated testing stations has been made mandatory from April 1, 2025, effectively replacing the existing manual inspection system, the release said.

Seven ATS centres have been completed so far, while 37 more are likely to be operational by August-end. The chief minister asked departments concerned to resolve pending issues through coordination and ensure that the remaining centres are made functional at the earliest, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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