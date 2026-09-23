Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government of abandoning the ambitious water grid project planned for the drought‑prone Marathwada region.

Fadnavis tours rain-deficient Marathwada areas, blames MVA for scrapping water grid project

The CM toured villages in Latur and Dharashiv and will also visit areas of Solapur district reeling under water shortage and crop losses.

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He said that crop loss surveys were a mere formality and were being conducted as a procedural requirement, though the devastation was already evident.

"We have gathered all the reports and are taking action accordingly. The government has taken the drought situation very seriously and has started working. We are going to help the farmers, and our loan waiver scheme is also on and will not be shut. We are arranging water availability and fodder as well," Fadnavis told reporters.

The government has also planned for water availability and fodder, the chief minister said.

Responding to questions on farmers' demand for the water grid project, Fadnavis alleged that the MVA government had "dumped" the plan after coming to power.

"Water grid was a very ambitious project. But the Maha Vikas Aghadi government dumped it. The funds given by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission could have been used for the water grid. Instead, they diverted those funds elsewhere," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis stressed that his government's priority was to bring water to the Marathwada region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis stressed that his government's priority was to bring water to the Marathwada region. {{/usCountry}}

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"The World Bank has given its nod for a project to channel floodwaters from Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur into the Ujani dam and subsequently into Marathwada. A detailed project report for another scheme aimed at making Marathwada drought‑free is expected by December," he added.

He further raised concerns over rainfall deficit and crop losses.

"There is a mere 50 per cent rainfall in Dharashiv and Latur. So the crops are completely gone, and soybean will not yield anything. Drinking water availability will also be a problem as wells have dried up. There is grief and sorrow among farmers, but we will help them in every manner," he said.

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He assured that direct financial aid would be extended to farmers alongside arrangements for Rabi crops, drinking water and fodder. "The situation is serious and there is a challenge before us. But we will utilise all our resources for this," he said.

On loan waiver implementation, Fadnavis alleged wrong actions by some banks.

"Certain banks added more interest to the amounts while sending lists to us. We caught that and issued strict instructions. The banks are now making necessary changes and will resend the lists. Once we receive them, we will transfer amounts to the accounts of 6–7 lakh farmers," he said.

The CM noted that crop loss surveys were being conducted as a procedural requirement, though the devastation was already evident.

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He said the government had reserved water resources for drinking purposes, ensuring availability until next June. "We have seen wells here that have dried up. We anticipated a drinking water crisis and have made provision till next June," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.