Fadnavis was keen on inducting me, Ajit nixed it: Bhujbal

MUMBAI: A day after expressing his displeasure about being denied a ministerial position in the Mahayuti 2.0 government, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday trained his guns on his party chief Ajit Pawar. “To my knowledge, the CM insisted on inducting me in the cabinet and I have confirmed the information. The way Devendra Fadnavis takes decisions in the BJP and Eknath Shinde in Shiv Sena, in NCP, it is Ajit Pawar who takes the final decision,” he said. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.(HT Photo/Satish Bate)

Taking a rebellious stance, the veteran politician said he was not “a toy with whom they can play the way they want to”. His unhappiness also stems from the fact that his views are not taken for any decision in the party. “I used to have some say in decision-making when I was in other parties, be it the Shiv Sena, Congress or Sharad Pawar-led NCP,” he said.

Bhujbal is among the seniormost leaders in the undivided NCP who shifted loyalty to Ajit Pawar when the latter split the party. He took the decision despite the fact that Sharad Pawar was his political mentor—it was Pawar who brought him into the NCP and made him its Maharashtra president, followed by deputy chief minister twice.

“There has to be a discussion in the party before taking a decision. Even the BJP’s list also goes up to Delhi for discussion. Pawar saheb also used to discuss things, but here no one knows what is going to happen till the end,” Bhujbal lamented. “Only three leaders are running the NCP—Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. Our contribution in decision-making is zero, right from giving out election tickets to deciding ministers and portfolios.”

Bhujbal reiterated that Fadnavis wanted him in the cabinet. “This is confirmed information,” he said “But in the NCP it is Ajit Pawar who takes the final decision.”

At the same time, however, the politician claimed that the lack of a ministership was not so much an issue as was the disregard that he was shown. His supporters have demanded that he quit the NCP, a fact admitted by the OBC politician who said he was listening to all their views. He is now holding another meeting with OBC leaders and members of his outfit, Samata Parishad, to discuss his next step.