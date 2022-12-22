Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fake caste certificate case: MP Navneet Rana gets no relief from special court

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The sessions court on Wednesday rejected Amravati MP Navneet Rana's plea challenging a magistrate court order that refused to discharge her in a fake caste certificate case

New Delhi, India - May 15, 2022: Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana arrives for a press conference at North Avenue, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByCharul Shah, Mumbai

The sessions court on Wednesday rejected Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s plea challenging a magistrate court order that refused to discharge her in a fake caste certificate case.

Stating that there was a prima facie case against Rana, the special MP and MLA court asked her to approach the magistrate court again on grounds that the issues raised by her were not brought before the trial court.

Rana was booked on a complaint filed by one Jayant Vanjari who alleged that she used a forged caste certificate to contest the election from Amravati as the seat was reserved for a scheduled caste candidate. The Mulund police filed a charge sheet against Rana and her father.

The MP moved the magistrate court seeking discharge from the case but got no relief. She then approached the sessions court where she relied on a Supreme Court order staying all proceedings initiated against her. Rana also contended that the continuation of prosecution against her was an abuse of law.

The complainant, meanwhile, pointed out that the issues raised by Rana before the sessions court were never brought to the notice of the magistrate court which rejected her discharge plea.

After hearing both sides, additional sessions judge RN Rokade said the documents and the statements of witnesses showed that the case against Rana was made out. The judge also said since several issues were not raised by her before the trial court those could not have been argued at sessions court.

Charul Shah

