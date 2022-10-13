Fake CBI officers rob elderly of 10 lakh in Tardeo

Mumbai The Tardeo police are on the lookout for two individuals who posed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to rob a 70-year-old Navi Mumbai resident in Tardeo of ₹10 lakh cash.

Reportedly, the accused told the elderly man that the cash he was carrying was black money and they were seizing it. They asked the complainant to tell his employer to report to the CBI office for further investigation. Later, the fake CBI officers pushed the victim and fled on a bike with the bag containing the cash. The Tardeo police are trying to identify the duo who were captured on the CCTV.

Vijay Tuslidas Gandhi (70), a resident of Navi Mumbai, has been working for a businessman for over 30 years. According to Gandhi, he was standing near a bus stop in Tardeo on Tuesday with a bag containing ₹10 lakh cash. Two people approached Gandhi on a motorcycle and introduced themselves as CBI officers looking after cases of black money and asked him about the contents of the bag.

The complainant told them the bag contained money related to work. “Hearing this, the fake CBI officers asked him, as to how he got the money? They then told him that he would have accompany them to the CBI office and also asked him to call his employer to the CBI office as well. The accused then took Gandhi’s bag and pretended to arrest him and take him to the CBI office,” a police officer said.

Then one of the accused sat on the motorcycle and the other pushed Gandhi and escaped with the bag, the officer added.

Gandhi informed his employer about the incident and immediately filed a complaint with Tardeo Police Station. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against two unknown persons for cheating and impersonation.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot. A CCTV camera showed one accused, in a red shirt, approaching Gandhi, whereas his partner was wearing a white shirt. Police suspect that the accused were well aware of the fact that Gandhi was carrying cash in the bag.