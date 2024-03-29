MUMBAI: The police on Wednesday night arrested a 46-year-old fraud doctor who was allegedly treating patients using his wife’s Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree. BUMS is an undergraduate medical degree programme that combines traditional medical practices with a modern approach. Fake doctor accused of killing patient due to medical negligence arrested

The Malwani police revealed that the accused doctor, a resident of Bandra, was wanted in a case where a patient had died due to wrong treatment in 2023. The crime branch officials received a tip-off about the fake doctor who was wanted in a murder case in Mulund last year. The police officers alerted the Medical Officer from the P North ward in Malad of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to conduct a surprise check at his clinic in Malwani.

At 1.30pm on Wednesday when the team along with Medical Officer, Mehmood Hussain Khan, 39, reached Khan Estate near gate number 7 in Malwani, they saw a clinic named Aziz Poly Clinic which was being run behind the Vedant Medical store. The officials found six patients sitting in the clinic waiting for the doctor to check them. All six patients were residents of Malwani. Upon venturing inside the cabin where they found the accused Parvez Abdul Aziz Shaikh wearing a stethoscope and administering an injection to a man named Abdul Aziz Ansari 65, a shop owner and resident of Malwani, said the police officer.

When questioned Ansari told the medical officer that he was suffering from Asthma and had been coming to Shaikh for treatment for a few days.

When Khan asked Shaikh to show his degree and licence to practise medicines, Shaikh confessed that he did not have any degree or licence to practise medicines, the officer said. He added that Shaikh’s wife Sajiya Sahab Ali had a BUMS degree and used to visit the clinic. On searching the clinic, the medical officer and the police found several medicines which were not allowed to be kept without a licence.

The police arrested Shaikh under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and have sent a notice to his wife to be present before the police for investigation.

The police also revealed that Shaikh was wanted in another case at Mulund where a man had died due to wrong treatment given to him by Shaikh in 2023. Shaikh was charged with murder, attempt to murder and forgery, impersonation under sections 420, 419, 416, 465 and 424 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused has medical negligence cases against him across the city, said the police officer, adding that, “The accused was produced before the court on Thursday where he was remanded to police custody.”