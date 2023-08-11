Nalasopara fake encounter: Two policemen booked on murder charge

Two weeks after the Bombay high court ordered the Maharashtra police to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged fake encounter killing of Joginder Singh Rana, the Tulinj police on Thursday booked two policemen attached to the local crime branch in Nalasopara.

The duo, identified as head constable Mangesh Chavan and police naik Manoj Sakpal, has been charged under section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Joginder’s brother, Surendra, has claimed in his petition before the HC that though there were videos and photographs of the incident to prove that the 2018 encounter in Nalasopara was fake, the police refused to register an FIR based on his complaint and instead filed an accidental death report. Advocate Datta Mane, representing the petitioner, sought a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a high court-monitored investigation.

The superintendent of police, Palghar, however, claimed that the two policemen’s actions were in retaliation to Joginder attacking them. Joginder, according to the police, was wanted in several cases.

In his affidavit, the SP said on the day of the incident, the policemen had finished their work and were headed home when they spotted Joginder and one of his associates. On seeing them, he started to run and later took out a knife and slashed at Chavan, who was following him, on his arm, the affidavit said.

In retaliation, the SP said, Chavan shot Joginder below his waist but as he again stabbed him in his stomach, the policeman fired another bullet after which he fell on the ground. Sakpal, who was also attacked by Joginder, took the victim to the government hospital at Tulinj in an autorickshaw where he was declared dead on arrival while the two policemen were admitted to the facility, the affidavit added.

A division bench of justice Revati Mohite-Dere and justice Gauri Godse on July 25 ordered the Maharashtra police to form an SIT to probe the alleged fake encounter.

However, in his statement to the police, which was part of the FIR registered on Thursday, Joginder’s brother claimed that the knife was planted by the two policemen at the scene and that the charge under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC against Joginder was false.

Surendra claimed that the two policemen had intercepted his brother while proceeding on their two-wheeler and demanded money from him. When Joginder said he did not have any money, the policemen chased him for around 300 meters and Chavan fired the first bullet on his leg and second on his chest.

The entire incident, he said, was captured on CCTV cameras in the area and on mobile phones of some people who witnessed the incident. Surendra alleged that the local police were trying to erase the footage. He has also sought police protection for himself and for the widow of his deceased brother, apprehending threat to their lives.