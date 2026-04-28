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Family dinner ends in 4 deaths, cops suspect food poisoning

The deceased are Abdulla Abdul Kader Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13. They lived in Mogul Building opposite the Pydhonie police station. JJ Marg police have registered four accidental death reports and are continuing to investigate the case

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:50 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: Four members of a family from Pydhonie – a couple and their two teenage daughters – died on Sunday, after dinner with close relatives the previous night. Police have ruled out a suicide pact and are investigating it as a case of food poisoning.

Mumbai, India,April 27_Four family members of Dokadia Family , died of suspected food poisoning at Mughal Building, Pydhonie in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 27, 2026. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)

The deceased are Abdulla Abdul Kader Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13. They lived in Mogul Building opposite the Pydhonie police station. JJ Marg police have registered four accidental death reports and are continuing to investigate the case.

Police said the family of four dined with relatives – Abdulla’s brothers, their children and other family members, on Saturday evening. The main course was chicken pulao prepared by the Dokadias.

The relatives left at 11.30pm, and the Dokadias stayed up for a while. At around 1.30am, they cut a watermelon and ate half of it.

All four started vomiting and developed diarrhoea-like symptoms early on Sunday. They took some medicine available at home but when the vomiting didn’t stop, they phoned relatives and sought help. All four were admitted to MH Saboo Siddique Hospital in Dongri, said a police officer.

Abdulla ran a mobile accessories shop in Andheri. “We do not suspect a suicide pact as we checked their mobiles and found nothing suspicious. Prima facie, it is a case of food poisoning,” said the police officer.

 
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