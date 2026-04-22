Food poisoning in Amroha village: Over 100 take ill after wedding feast, probe ordered

Over 100 people fell sick within 24 hours after consuming food at a wedding-related feast, in Kamalpur Kazi village, under the Dhanaura tehsil of Amroha district, on Sunday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident, suspected to be a case of food contamination, led to widespread cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, affecting children, women, and elderly attendees alike.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a pre-wedding ceremony, which saw participation from guests of Haivatpur Chaudharyan village along with several local residents. A community feast was arranged for all attendees. However, within hours of consuming the food, many began experiencing severe symptoms, including persistent vomiting, loose motions, and acute abdominal pain.

Over two dozen patients are currently undergoing treatment at nearby private hospitals and clinics. While some have been discharged after receiving first aid, several others continue to remain under observation and treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that panic spread quickly as one after another, attendees started falling sick.

Munna, son of Ram Singh, said his condition worsened shortly after eating the meal. Among those affected are Anshika, Anita, Neha, Sukho, Suhani, Renu, Suresh Devi, Premvati, Kranti, and four-year-old Vanshika. Others, including Seema, Mahi, Ankur, Rahul, Tara Chand, and Bhagirathi, were also rushed for treatment.

A local resident, Savita, claimed that the number of affected individuals could be as high as 100, suggesting that the scale of the outbreak may be significantly larger than initially reported.

Following the incident, the district administration swung into action. Sub-divisional magistrate of Mandi Dhanaura, Shailesh Kumar Dubey, confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored. He stated that teams from the health and food safety departments will be dispatched to the village to collect food samples and investigate the source of contamination.

“Strict action will be taken if any negligence is found,” he stated, while also directing officials to ensure proper and timely treatment of all affected individuals.