Family involved in attack on MSEDCL team stole electricity worth 17.68 lakh

Kalyan: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has revealed that the Dudhkar family from Kalyan, which attacked the discom staff during an inspection to detect power theft last week, had stolen electricity worth ₹17.68 lakh.

On January 11, a 10-member team, including executive engineer and other employees were beaten up by three Dudhkar brothers when they went to act against power theft in Kakadwal village in Kalyan.

The brothers—Ananta Shaniwar Dudhkar, Ashok Shaniwar Dudhkar and Prakash Shaniwar Dudhkar—were found to have stolen electricity by tapping the cable coming to the electricity meter.

Ananta Dudhkar stole 28,252 units worth ₹6.69 lakh, Prakash pilfered 30,869 units worth ₹7.23 lakh and Ashok Dudhkar stole 13, 211 units worth ₹3.57 lakh, the MSEDCL officials said.

Earlier, a case was registered against five persons, including the three Dudhkar brothers, at the Hill Line police station on January 11 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Mumbai Police Act. The police had arrested Ananta Dudhkar in the case. The case has now been transferred to the Ambernath police.

The police have registered a case under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 for theft of electricity based on a complaint filed by assistant engineer Ravindra Nahide. Sub-inspector Srirang Gosavi is investigating this matter.

“There is a provision of harsh punishment and fine for the crime of assaulting and forcing MSEDCL employees and the theft of electricity. We appeal to the consumers to cooperate with us and not steal electricity,” an MSEDCL officer said.

