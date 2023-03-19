Farmers call off march after 4-day halt at city’s doorstep

Mumbai: Agitating farmers, who had been staying put in Thane’s Vasind for the last four days, finally called off their march to Mumbai on Saturday, a day after chief minister Eknath Shinde made an announcement in the assembly that the government had accepted most of their demands.

Thane, India - March, 18, 2023: Agitating farmers leave for their villages by train after Thane Collector assures them of their demands, in Thane, India, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All India Kisan Mahasabha (AIKS) leader and CPI (M) MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit, one of those people who had been spearheading the protest, said they decided to suspend the march as nearly 70% of their demands were met.

“The minutes of the meeting with Shinde were given to us by the collector of Thane district Ashok Shingare. Those who took part in the march are satisfied with the government’s decision. Some demands will be settled later,” Gavit said.

Shingare said all the farmers left for their hometowns on a special train the district administration arranged at Vasind station. “Some trains were also given additional halts at Vasind. Now there is no one left at the Edgah ground in Shahpur where the farmers were camping.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late on Friday night, Pundalik Jadhav, a farmer from Dindori in Nashik district, died after he was admitted to a hospital with complaint of vomiting. Sources at Mantralaya said the death was also a reason behind the organisers’ decision to wind up the protest as they did not want further criticism.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attributed the farmer’s death to the government apathy while NCP’s state unit chief Jayant Patil claimed that many demands of the farmers had not been met.

A rise in the minimum support price for onions, energy bill waiver, and implementation of the Forests Rights Act are among a slew of demands. The government also brought two farmer representatives - Gavit and MLA Vinod Nikole - on board a committee appointed to oversee the implementation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 12, about 15,000 farmers, most of them from north Maharashtra and remote areas of Nashik district, set off for Mumbai on foot. They were to reach the city on March 20.

As the talks began with the government, the farmers on Wednesday announced that they would halt at Vasind, about 86 km from Mumbai, and would resume the march if their demands were not accepted. A day later, two ministers - Dada Bhuse and Anil Save - joined the farmers in their protest following which Shinde held a meeting with farmer leaders on Friday and assured them to fulfil their demands.