Fashion designer among 3 arrested for extorting 3.26 crore from Mumbai businessman

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested three persons, including a fashion designer, for allegedly extorting ₹3.26 crore from a 64-year-old city-based businessman in the past two years by threatening lodge a rape case against him. The police suspect the involvement of more people in the racket and teams have been despatched for tracing them.

The arrested accused – Lubna Vazir, 47; Anil Chaudhary, 42; and Manish Sodi, 41 – are residents of Andheri. The accused were produced before a metropolitan magistrate and remanded in police custody till November 25.

According to the police, the complainant knew Anil Chaudhary. As per his statement, he met Chaudhary two years ago in March in a five-star hotel near Mumbai airport. When they were having dinner, when Vazir joined them. While Chaudhary left after the dinner, the woman went into the complainant’s room on the pretext of using the washroom, it added.

Police officers said Vazir later threatened the complaint of filing a rape case against him and demanded ₹10 crore from him. The accused got scared and reportedly agreed to pay her ₹75 lakh in instalments. However, despite getting the money, the accused continued to extort him. The complainant ended up paying a total of 3.26 crore to the trio.

Some months ago, owing to the continuous harassment, the complainant switched off his mobile phone for a few days. The accused then called his office, claiming to be policemen and tried to take his son’s mobile number. However, but the staff did not provide the number, added the officers.

In the last week of October, the accused traced the businessman in the western suburbs and demanded more money. When he refused to pay, the accused allegedly kidnapped him and took him to Vazir’s residence, where they robbed his gold chain.

The businessman then approached a senior officer and lodged a complaint with Sahar police. The police registered a case under the charges of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and extortion against the trio.

Mumbai crime branch then started a parallel investigation and laid a trap in Andheri on Thursday night and nabbed Sodi, Chaudhary and Vazir when they came to collect money from the complainant. Their fourth accomplice has managed to flee.