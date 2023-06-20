Navi Mumbai

Death toll in Panvel-JNPT road accident rises to three

Two days after a Brezza car was crushed by an Innova on Panvel-JNPT road, two more of the six hurt have succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll to three.

A havaldar from State Excise, Priti Pravin Patil (35), was travelling to Jejuri with her family and another colleague, when the accident happened. Her husband Pravin Bama Patil (50), and six year old son Sarvam who was seriously hurt in the accident succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday. Her father Narayan Thote (71) had died on the spot when the accident happened on Saturday evening.

The Patil family, the residents of Koparkhairane, on Saturday evening was travelling on a pilgrimmage to the famous Khandoba temple in Jejuri. Patil, her husband, father and six year old son Sarvam had started from Koparkhairane in the Brezza car which was being driven by driver Suraj Mhatre. At Ulwe, they picked up Patil’s colleague Suprabha Ahire and left via Gavhanphata.

When their car was approaching Sai Dhaba on JNPT-Panvel road, an Innova car coming from Panvel towards JNPT rammed onto the road divider and collided head-on with the Patil family’s Brezza car. All the six including the driver in the Brezza car were injured and taken to various hospitals. Thote was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities. The six year old boy who is in hospital is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile Yash Raj Singh Gurupal Singh Matharu, driver of the Innova car was also injured and has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Matharu has fractured his leg, police said. “We have registered a case against the driver of the Innova car and he would be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital,” Police Inspector Pramod Pawar from Panvel City Police Station.

