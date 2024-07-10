Father-son duo die by suicide at Bhayandar railway track

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old father and his 30-year-old son from Vasai East died by suicide on Monday morning by lying down before a running train at Bhayandar railway station. HT Image

The Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter to find out why the father-son duo took the extreme step.

The Vasai GRP officials said that the Railway Protection Force personnel reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. “We found a suicide note in the father’s pocket, stating that they are not blaming anyone for their actions, and they were taking the step willingly,” said an officer from Vasai GRP.

The incident occurred around 9am, the two men were captured by the CCTV cameras installed at platform number 6 at the Bhayander station. The CCTV showed that the two men jumped from the platform and, started walking along the tracks.

According to the footage, they were spotted lying on the tracks as a train headed towards Churchgate approached. The train driver attempted to stop and slowed the train down, but they were crushed to death.

The official said that the 60-year-old had lost his wife in 2020 to Covid-19. Meanwhile, his son had married his girlfriend six months ago. “As the young man’s wife is in severe shock, we will record her statement to find out whether there were any problems in the household, leading the father-son duo to end their lives,” added the officer.