THANE: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday seized around 1.5 tonnes of expired, damaged and spoiled food products from multiple warehouses in Bhiwandi, including one belonging to an American online retailer.

FDA seizes 1.5 tonnes of expired food in Bhiwandi raid

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The raid was carried out at warehouses in Prathmesh Complex, Sarvali village, as part of the FDA’s ongoing crackdown following last week’s food poisoning incident that hospitalised more than 120 people.

FDA officials registered a case against warehouse owner Rehman K and facility manager Somsekhar Basavraj Konnur at Kon police station under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FDA, the online retailer had contracted R.K. Traders to dispose of expired food products. However, investigators found that the firm was allegedly not authorised to undertake such work.

During the raid, officials allegedly discovered that R.K. Traders had issued fake certificates claiming the expired stock had been destroyed. Instead of disposing of the products, the accused allegedly attempted to reintroduce them into the market after removing them from official records.

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{{^usCountry}} FDA officials suspect the operation was aimed at generating illegal profits through the sale of expired food items. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FDA officials suspect the operation was aimed at generating illegal profits through the sale of expired food items. {{/usCountry}}

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“During the inspection, we found eggs, bread, biscuits, flour, rice and several other food products that were expired, damaged and stored in unhygienic conditions,” said Arvind Kandelkar, FDA officer, Thane.

“Instead of destroying the expired and unhygienic food items, they were planning to sell it in the market, risking the lives of customers. We have filed a complaint against the warehouse owner and facility manager,” he added.

The FDA said the warehouse has been sealed and its licence suspended pending further investigation.

Last week, the agency raided eight locations across Bhiwandi and seized spoiled, adulterated and unsafe food products worth more than ₹45 lakh.