Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra remanded to police custody

Mumbai Hours after being detained, the Amboli police finally arrested film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra late on Thursday night, who was accused of trying to run over his wife last week. Yasmeen (35), her wife had her husband with another woman in a parked car. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Friday and remanded to police custody for two days.

Mishra was booked on charges of attempt to murder after his wife recorded her second statement before the Amboli police. The film producer was caught on camera running over his wife.

The CCTV footage of the incident had sparked huge outrage, also leading to police action against Mishra. According to Yasmeen, who suffered injuries to her leg and head, Mishra attempted to run the vehicle over her when she caught him with a model in the car in a parking lot of their building.

“A complaint was then filed by her, as she accused her husband of adultery and deliberately trying to run his car over her while escaping from the spot,” said an officer from the Amboli police station

Meanwhile, police inspector Bandopant Bansode of Amboli police station said, “Mishra was arrested late last night on the charges of attempt to murder.”

Mishra has been associated with films like Dehati Disco, Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai as the co-producer.

The incident took place on October 19 in the parking lot of Samukh Heights, opposite Heera Panna mall in Oshiwara. Yasmeen told the cops that Mishra had been seeing the model since February, and it had led to many confrontations earlier between the husband and wife.

“Based on the statement of the victim, we had initially registered a case against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). However, on Thursday, the charge of attempt to murder was added under section 307 of the IPC,” said Bansode.

