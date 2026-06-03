FIR against bizman over bungalows in mangrove buffer zone

Mumbai: The Malvani police have booked businessman Ashok Hotchand Asija and his wife Menka Ashok Asija for alleged illegal construction within the 50-metre buffer zone around mangroves in Erangal, Malad West, in violation of environmental regulations.

There is only the Poonawala Bungalow on the land, not four bungalows, and both the bungalow and the swimming pool are located beyond the 50-metre buffer zone, a representative of the Asijas said. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

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A first information report (FIR) against the couple was registered on May 27 under sections 15(1) and 15(2) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, following a complaint filed by the Borivali tehsildar’s office.

According to the FIR, a joint inspection by officials from the Gorai forest range and the revenue department conducted on February 6 found four bungalows, including one named ‘Poonawala Bungalow’, and a swimming pool, on land bearing survey number 21/1/A in Erangal village. Revenue records identified the property as belonging to Ashok and Menka Asija.

On March 20, the forest department’s mangrove cell submitted a technical report which analysed satellite imagery and GPS coordinates collected during the inspection and concluded that the structures fall within the 50-metre buffer zone, the FIR said. It also cited a Bombay High Court order dated October 6, 2005, which prohibited construction activity within 50 metres of mangroves, as the basis for the action.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police inspector at Malvani police station Shailendra Nagarkar said they were still investigating the issue and no arrests had been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police inspector at Malvani police station Shailendra Nagarkar said they were still investigating the issue and no arrests had been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

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A representative of the Asijas denied the allegations against them.

“There is only the Poonawala Bungalow on the land, not four bungalows. Both the bungalow and the swimming pool are located beyond the 50-metre buffer zone,” the representative said.

Refusing access to HT to the area where the four alleged bungalows stand, the representative said they were open to any investigation by the police or other government departments.

“The complaint to the tehsildar is part of an attempt to extort money, and the police have been misled,” the representative said.