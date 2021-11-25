FIR against truck driver in Thane for running over stray dog, killing it

A stray dog was killed after it was run over by a reversing truck while sleeping on the road in Wagle Estate, Thane. The Srinagar police registered an FIR against the truck driver earlier this week.

Police said that the complaint was filed on Monday by Wagle Estate resident, Pratik Kochale, a 27-year-old student who also feeds and tends to stray dogs in his area. The deceased dog was one of the strays under his care and was named Shaggy.

On November 19, Kochale received a call from one of his friends about a stray dog lying lifeless near Sankalp Bungalow. Kochale rushed to the spot and saw to his shock that it was Shaggy, who had died due to severe multiple injuries. Kochale subsequently conducted Shaggy’s last rites at a temple in the locality.

“Following the incident, I got in touch with NGO, We For A Cause, and together we obtained CCTV camera footage of the spot. The footage showed a Mahindra Bolero milk pick-up truck running over Shaggy and then fleeing the scene without stopping to help,” Kochale said.

Subsequently, Kochale visited the Srinagar police station with the CCTV footage. He also got in touch with animal rights activist, Nidhi Sawant, who is currently working with the Pure Animal Lover (PAL) Group, an NGO that works against cruelty to animals.

“We sought help from Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kudalkar, who is also a PAL member, and he helped us file an FIR in the matter,” Sawant said.

Police registered an FIR on Monday against the driver of the truck, booking him for rash driving and mischief by killing or maiming animals under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“We have identified and traced the driver and are conducting further inquiries into the matter. A charge sheet will be filed against him soon,” senior police inspector Laxman Tambe said.

