FIR registered after Digha woman’s fake Instagram account opened

The Rabale MIDC police have registered an FIR after some unidentified people opened an Instagram account of a 32-year-old woman and uploaded some of her photos and videos without her consent.

According to the police, the woman is a homemaker and stays with her husband and son in Digha. A few days ago, she learnt from her friends that she had two accounts on Instagram and that one account had a lot of photos and personal videos of hers. She then checked and found her photos and videos in the bogus account.

“It is still not clear exactly who opened the bogus account and how he procured the photos and videos. We have registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 43 and 66 (C) of the IT Act.” said a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station.