FIR registered against Param Bir Singh in Thane

A day after Marine Drive police booked former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case, Kopri police in Thane registered a similar case against him on Friday.

Thane Police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh confirmed that the first information report (FIR) has been registered. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parag Manere and three civilians have also been named in the FIR as co-accused. Manere was the DCP (crime) in Thane when Singh was posted as Thane Police commissioner, and the offence allegedly took place during their tenure.

Singh is currently posted as director general of Home Guards while Manere is posted with the economic offences wing (EOW), Mumbai.

The other three named in the FIR are builder Sanjay Punamiya, his associate Sunil Jain and Manoj Ghotkar. Officers said the five accused have been booked for kidnapping, extortion and cheating under the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant, Sharad Agrawal, deals in real estate and has alleged that the accused extorted money from him and also forced him to turn over some plots of land to them. The complainant’s uncle, Shyamsunder Agrawal, is the complainant in the case registered against Singh in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to investigating officers, the offence dates back to 2016 when Shyamsundar was arrested in a case filed against him by Punamiya and Jain.

“While Shyamsundar was remanded in police custody, Singh and Manere illegally restrained Sharad and demanded monetary gratification from him in exchange for not opposing his uncle’s bail plea and for not invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him. After negotiation, the price was set at ₹9 crore. Of this, ₹1 crore was paid in cash while the rest of it was given in the form of land, which the accused forced Sharad to sign over to them,” a senior officer said.

He added that the entire negotiation was conducted by Ghotkar, who acted as a middleman in the alleged deal.

Punamiya and Jain are also named as accused in the FIR filed by the Marine Drive police against Singh, and both of them were arrested on Thursday. Kopri police will be seeking their custody for investigation in the case registered on Friday.