Virar builders booked in 3 more cases

The Virar police on Thursday registered yet another FIR in connection with unauthorised buildings in which tenements had been sold to buyers portraying the structures as legal. The complainant in the case is an official from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC).

One of the illegal buildings in Virar East.

The buildings named in the third FIR are Guru Kripa 1 and Guru Kripa 2, which has two wings, located at Manvelpada in Virar East. The police have booked the developer, identified as Nizamuddin Ahmed Patel, and the landowner Sanjayrao Alex Lop. Patel, a Mumbra resident, owns Sudarshan Developers.

The police have also booked another landowner Dilip Benvanshi, 31, Machhindra Vhanmane, 37, owner of Mayur Enterprises, Dilip Adkhale, 40, of Phoenix Corporation, Prashant Patil, 33, a partner in Rudransh Realtors, and stamp-maker Rajesh Naik, 54. The five have been arrested in connection with the FIR registered earlier in the Rudransh buildings case.

Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector at Virar police station, said Patel and Lop are yet to be arrested.

A case under section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal for the purpose of forgery), 474 (having in possession of a document knowing it to be forged), 475 (counterfeiting device or mark for the purpose of forgery), 120(B) (conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 52, 53, 54 of the Maharashtra Ownership of Flat Act 1963 has been registered.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said they had set up eight teams – one in each ward - to verify the list of buildings submitted by the police after they seized 55 files from Patil’s office. In the Rudransh buildings case, the builders had allegedly showed fabricated documents to flat buyers saying the buildings were legal. The files indicated that the gang had allegedly employed a similar modus operandi in the 55 projects.

Kamble said they had given the list of CC numbers they had found in the files to VVMC to know about the details.

The teams will check the survey number of the land, mentioned in the 55 files, on which the alleged illegal buildings have been constructed and then verify the permissions and visit the spot to find out whether the buildings have actually been constructed. The teams then will send notices to the society members or stick them on the buildings if the societies have not been formed. “Only after completing these formalities, we can lodge police complaints and get FIRs registered in respect of those buildings,” a civic official said.

A report containing the names and locations of the illegal buildings will be submitted to the Virar police, the official added.

Meanwhile, Kamble said they had recorded the statements of 12 people staying in Rudransh building and had called the officials of CIDCO, MMRDA, MahaRERA and the gram panchayat to help them ascertain the genuineness of documents of the buildings mentioned in the 55 files.

“Thousands of buildings in Vasai-Virar were constructed using the same modus operandi – to unauthorisedly construct buildings and sell the flats to unsuspecting buyers by showing fabricated planning and construction permissions, certificates issued by various authorities to portray that they were legal,” a police officer said.

