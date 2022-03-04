Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire at charcoal godown in Bhiwandi, none suffered injuries

Fire broke out at a charcoal godown in Parasnath Complex, Bhiwandi, at around 7.30am on Friday. No one suffered injuries in the fire
ByAbhitash Singh, Bhiwandi

A fire broke out at a charcoal godown in Parasnath Complex, Bhiwandi, at around 7.30am on Friday. No one suffered injuries in the fire.

Aasharam Aghav, fire in-charge of Bhiwandi Fire Control, informed, “We received the call at around 7.05am and soon reached the spot with one fire vehicle and three water tankers. It took four to five hours to fully control the fire. No injuries were reported but all the materials inside the godown were gutted in fire.”

