Fire breaks out at Mulund restaurant; three injured

Mumbai: Three people were injured in a fire incident at Cowboy Barbecue restaurant in Mulund West on Saturday afternoon. Preliminary investigation attributed the cause of the blaze to a short circuit in the eatery.

The three injured were rushed to the MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund. According to the chief medical officer (CMO) of the hospital, all three suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

The injured are identified as Kamal Budha, 22, Arjun Magar, 17, and Rohit Thapa, 22.

The fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade around 3:10pm and it was brought under control within minutes (3:19pm), ensuring that it did not spread to nearby shops. Gas cylinders lying inside the eatery were safely taken out by the firemen. The whole shop was gutted but it did not spread to nearby shops due to a quick response by MFB.

The same day in the afternoon, another fire incident was reported in the city. At around 3.15pm, a BEST Bus caught fire in Andheri East. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire was extinguished around 3.30pm by the fire brigade officials. As per information provided by BEST, the CNG bus that caught fire was operating on route no. 415 moving from Chakala towards Seepz. The bus caught fire near the Gurudwara at Chakala and a towing operation was underway. On January 25 afternoon, another BEST bus caught fire on Bandar’s SV Road.