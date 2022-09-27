Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualties reported

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualties reported

mumbai news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 03:35 AM IST

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that erupted in Yash Plaza building on Dr D'Silva Road in Dadar West at around 9 PM, officials informed.

File image of firefighters trying to douse fire.(Image for representation only)
PTI |

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-eight storey commercial building with a glass façade in Dadar in central Mumbai on Monday night, an official said.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that erupted in Yash Plaza building on Dr D'Silva Road in Dadar West at around 9 PM, he added.

"The fire is confined to the first, second and third floors with smoke engulfing these floors.

Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel along with those from police and electricity provider BEST are at the spot, and the operation to douse the blaze is underway," the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP