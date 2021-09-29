Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire brigade rescue 17 revellers stuck at Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar
mumbai news

Fire brigade rescue 17 revellers stuck at Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar

Seventeen revellers including nine women who went to Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, were stuck in the hills as the water level of a stream rose due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Revellers stuck at Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar as water level in a stream rose on Tuesday. They were rescued by fire brigade officials later in the day. (HT PHOTO)

Seventeen revellers including nine women who went to Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, for picnic, were stuck in the hills as the water level of a stream rose due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. They were rescued by officials from Kharghar and Kalamboli fire brigades using iron ladders.

According to the police, the revellers who were from Dharavi and Chembur had entered the waterfalls by crossing a stream in the morning. However, due to incessant rains, the stream got swollen by afternoon, making it impossible for them to return to the city. Among the rescued people were seven minors.

The forest department had banned entry to the Pandavkada waterfalls and Kharghar hills in June in view of the numerous accidents in the last few years.

An officer from Kharghar fire station said, “Along with the officials from Kalamboli fire station, we reached the spot within a few minutes of receiving the call and rescued the people using iron ladders. The rescue operation continued for three hours and no one suffered injuries. The revellers belonged to the 16-27 years age group except for a woman who was 48.”

RELATED STORIES

Sandipan Shinde, senior inspector of Kharghar police station, said, “We allowed the revellers to go home in the evening, requesting them not to repeat the same mistake in the future. We have not registered any case against them yet.”

In a similar incident, 116 people including 78 women and five children were stuck at Kharghar hills on July 18 this year. The local police and the fire brigade officials rescued them safely after a few hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from October 4

Mumbai citizens may experience worse health impacts of coal pollution: Study

75% Covid patients overcharged by private hospitals in Maharashtra despite price cap: Survey

Palghar bypolls: Not an alliance between BJP and MNS, but seat adjustment, say Union min
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP