Fire department saves 27-year-old man from suicide

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 08:59 PM IST

The fire department received a call from the watchman of the building informing about the man seated on the ledge of a window on the 12th floor.

Navi Mumbai, India - March 1, 2019:The Kopar Khairane fire brigade which was inaugurated last month, is still not operational due to lack of fire engines and staffers at Koperkhairne in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
BySajana Nambiar

Dombivli: A 27-year-old man who tried to die by suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of the high-rise Lodha Palava in Dombivli was rescued by the Palava fire department of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday. The firefighters rushed to the floor and used a rope to pull him back safely.

“We did not waste any time trying to try convincing verbally. We rushed to the twelfth floor,” said Sudhir Dushing, fire station officer, Palava fire station.

He added that one team was placed below the slab with a net while another team rushed to the terrace.

“From the terrace, we threw the rope on his body and tightened it and then pulled him towards the terrace and rescued him,” said Dushing.

The fire station officer said that after an inquiry it is suspected that the man is allegedly in depression as he is jobless and lives alone.

“If at all he came to know about our arrival, he might have jumped. We tried to reach him unknowingly so that we could save him,” said Dushing.

