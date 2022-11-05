Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire in 15-storey building in Mumbai; Residents evacuated safely

Fire in 15-storey building in Mumbai; Residents evacuated safely

mumbai news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:15 PM IST

The blaze did not enter any of the flats, however, thick smoke was released from the duct which led to suffocation in the building premises, said fire officials

The electric metre box of the building caught fire on Saturday morning around 9.20am. (Sourced)
BySajana Nambiar

The electric metre box of a 15-storey high rise building in Mumbai’s Thakurli caught fire on Saturday morning around 9.20am with the blaze that spread across the duct comprising electric wires reaching till the top floor of the building and releasing thick smoke all over, claimed the fire officials who rushed to the spot with two fire tenders.

No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred in the building, Sarvodaya Hills, located at Thakurli, Dombivli, according to the firemen present at the spot.

“The blaze did not enter any of the flats, however, the smoke covered the entire building. Thick smoke was released from the duct which led to suffocation in the building premises. Our team reached the spot on time and evacuated all the residents. The blaze was doused too,” said Dattatreya Shelke, fire officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

A total of eight firemen helped evacuate the residents and the fire dousing measures were undertaken.

“We evacuated the residents first so that there is no injury. The entire electric wires in the duct are charred, “ added Shelke.

Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

