Fire in a biscuit factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra’s Thane

The fire fighting operation is still on as the blaze has spread across the unit, said a fire department officer.
By Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ambernath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The company manufactures biscuits at a factory in Ambernath town's industrial area. (Sourced photo)

A fire broke out in a biscuit making company at Ambernath’s Anand Nagar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Thursday around 6 am. However, no one was injured in the fire, said fire department officials.

The fire broke out in RK biscuit company and eight fire tenders from Ambernath and Badlapur were rushed to the spot.

"The fire fighting operation is still on as the blaze has spread across the unit. The cause of fire is not known as of now," said a fire officer from Ambernath fire station, who did not wish to be named.

On Tuesday, a major fire had broken out in a plastic company located at Asangaon, Shahapur, located on Mumbai – Nashik highway around 7.40 am. As per the Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC), the fire started in Krishna Promotion, a plastic company and the blaze soon destroyed the entire company premises.

